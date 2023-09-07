Search Query
Elections 2023
Politics
Tonight: Gubernatorial candidates to square off in first debate
Molly Ryan
The debate, which begins at 7 p.m., will be broadcast live on WWL-TV Channel 4 in New Orleans, and live-streamed on WWL’s website and YouTube channel. Five candidates for governor will participate — but Republican Jeff Landry won't be among them.