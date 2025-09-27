With its proximity to Latin America, Louisiana has long enjoyed a treasure trove of delightful food and spirits from south of the border. This week, we take a long look at that bounty.First, we hear from two-time James Beard Award winner Ted Genoways, author of Tequila Wars: Jose Cuervo and the Bloody Struggle for the Spirit of Mexico. Ted tells the real story behind the rise of Mexico's tequila industry – a tale that involves building railroads, a world's fair, the Mexican Revolution, and even American Prohibition. At the center of the story is Jose Cuervo, who isn't just a brand, but a real person born in Mexico's Tequila Valley in the late 19th century. His investment, innovation, and some clever maneuverings ensured the industry's survival and eventual flourishing success. Surprisingly, Ted's book is the first biography written on the legendary tequila-maker.Then, we hear from Jimena Urrutia and Marcelo Garcia, the talented husband-and-wife team behind one of New Orleans' most innovative eateries: Empanola. Together, they have transformed traditional empanadas into authentic tastes of Louisiana and a myriad of international flavors as well.For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.

Listen • 50:00