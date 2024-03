Since reopening with much fanfare in 2015, St. Roch Market has experienced ups and downs, but the New Orleans' second oldest city market is still standing. On this week's show, we meet its new director, longtime vendor Kevin Pedeaux, and learn why that bustling spot on St. Claude is the place to be these days. We also hear from Chef Charly Pierre, who is one of St. Roch Market's biggest success stories. Today, Charly can be found in the kitchen of his own Basin Street restaurant, Fritai.

