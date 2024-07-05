What do a group of Buddhist monks, a New Orleans-based Chinese bakery, and a non-profit that educates young girls in Nepal all have in common? Why, dumplings, of course! This week, we explore three groups of people who are doing their best to make their mark on the world and the role that dumplings play in each of their stories.First, local chef Angela Wilson tells us about Empower Nepali Girls, a group dedicated to providing education to young women, whose opportunities are otherwise as landlocked as their South Asian country.Next, we hear from Aisha Chen of Wishing Town Bakery, who, along with Vivi and Kevin Zhen, is helping expand New Orleanians' palates with a creative take on traditional Chinese desserts and dim sum.Finally, we take part in an extraordinary evening, when a lucky gathering of locals eats a traditional Tibetan meal, prepared by visiting Buddhist monks.For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.

