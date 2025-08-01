Summers in Louisiana tend to linger longer than elsewhere in the U.S., and for many locals, the heat is a perfect excuse to skip town for more exotic destinations. But for those of us who plan to stick around, there are plenty of ways to take a vacation without needing to pack a bag.On this week's show, we travel virtually to the French Riviera with New Orleans chef Samuel Peery. Finding inspiration from coastal brasseries in French cities like Nice and Marseille, Sam has created a menu at the Kimpton Hotel's King Brasserie that offers a taste of the Côte d'Azur only half a mile from the Mississippi River.Over at The Bell, a British-inspired pub in New Orleans' Mid-City neighborhood, locals can stop in for an ale or lager served in imperial pints – or dine in a room decked in tartan fabrics, dark woods, and Union Jack flags. Owner Andrew Bell tells us how he went from a career in professional soccer to become a British publican in the Pelican State.Finally, we get a behind-the-scenes look at Exhibition Hub's newest immersive exhibit in New Orleans. Titanic: An Immersive Voyage takes visitors back to 1912 to experience the ship as a passenger on its ill-fated maiden voyage. Executive producer John Zaller tells us about the exhibition and the important role food played on the luxury liner.For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.

