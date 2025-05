On February 5th of this year, Steve Himelfarb, a longtime fixture in New Orleans' food scene and Louisiana Eats producer, passed away at the age of 61 following a battle with cancer. On this week's show, we remember our friend and colleague by bringing you extended versions of two interviews with him over the years. We also speak with sound engineer and producer Lu Rojas, who shares stories of Steve's esteemed music career.

Listen • 50:00