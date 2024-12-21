In the culinary world, there are many different roads to success. Some are longer and more winding than others. On this week's show, we speak with chefs who have traveled far – literally and figuratively – to find career fulfillment in New Orleans.We begin with Nina Compton of Compére Lapin and Bywater American Bistro, the first Black female chef to receive the coveted James Beard "Best Chef" nod. Nina tells us about her path from the Caribbean and England to New York and Miami, and why she chooses to call New Orleans home.Then, we hear from Merritt Cosha and Tyler Stuart – two Americans who traveled across India to educate themselves on the culture and flavors of the subcontinent. The couple's passion for regional Indian cuisine is on display at their restaurant, Plume Algiers on New Orleans' Westbank.Finally, we sit down with Mason Hereford who talks about his culinary journey from working in barroom kitchens and fancy restaurants to running four acclaimed local eateries, including his flagship sandwich shop, Turkey and the Wolf.For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.

Listen • 50:00