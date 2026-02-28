It's no secret that Louisiana culture and cuisine have broad national and even international appeal. This week, we look at some local companies that have successfully leveraged a love for Louisiana to expand their operations across the state and beyond.We begin with the cannabis-infused seltzer brand, Louie Louie. Brewed on the banks of the Mississippi in New Orleans, the company celebrates our state's flavors in every can. And people are drinking it up – everywhere from local restaurants like Mosca's and the Napoleon House to locations across the nation. Two of the company's founders, Ken Jackson and Eric Becker, join us.Then, we sit down with Braithe Tidwell. The corporate beverage director for the Ralph Brennan Restaurant Group tells us how Louie Louie Pimm's Cup cocktails made their way onto the Napoleon House menu.Next, we learn about the fast-casual seafood restaurant company, Off the Hook. Founded in Thibodaux, the business had been steadily expanding across Louisiana – most recently opening a location in Lafayette. We speak with CEO Paxton Moreaux about growing his brand while keeping everything authentic and hyper-local.Finally, we speak with Jennifer Weishaupt, founder and CEO of the Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group. The Ruby Slipper Café has prospered and multiplied in a way that Jennifer and her husband Eric could never have anticipated when they opened their very first Mid-City location in 2008. She tells us about her ever-expanding breakfast and brunch empire, now serving hungry diners in locations across six states.For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.

Listen • 50:00