Halloween season has arrived – that magical time when revelers across the country take to the streets disguised as ghosts, vampires, and witches. Here in Louisiana, of course, you'll find those kinds of spooky sightings all year round! On this week's Louisiana Eats, we've got all treats for you – and no tricks!Witchcraft has cast a spell on society for a long time, and with it, many literary and film references to good witches and bad witches. But it's not always so cut and dried. To begin our show, we speak with Orenda Fink, author of the memoir, The Witch's Daughter. Orenda, who's perhaps best known as half of the dream pop duo Azure Ray, tells us the story of being raised by a mother who claims to be a witch, and the madness that bound her family together.Orenda Fink will be presenting and signing her new book when she appears at Octavia Books in conversation with host Poppy Tooker on Friday, November 1 at 6pm.Next, we sit down with Cristina Quackenbush, the witchy chef behind Tatlo, a restaurant and absinthe bar in the French Quarter. From the menu to the décor, everything at Tatlo springs from Cristina's practice of benevolent witchcraft.Then, we hunt for specters in the home of Leslie Castay and Bryan Burkey, before raising a toast to our ghostly friends – with cocktails to die for! Sharon Keating and Christi Keating Sumich, authors of Hauntingly Good Spirits, take us on a historical romp through the supernatural by way of New Orleans' bar scene.For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.

