Toure Folks

Do you have a favorite hot spot where your family has gathered for generations? Is it still there? Sadly, when it comes to Black-owned bars and lounges, many have been disappearing from local landscapes – often without fanfare or mention. New Orleans native L. Kasimu Harris has watched with dismay as many of these vital Black establishments have closed their doors in recent years. Since 2018, he has been documenting those that remain, capturing photos and oral histories as part of his ongoing series, "Vanishing Black Bars & Lounges." He joins us to talk about the project.Then, we speak with Touré Folkes of Turning Tables. Touré is working tirelessly to bring diversity to New Orleans' bar scene by providing Black professionals with training, mentorship, and the resources they need to access real opportunity.Finally, our dear friend, Vance Vaucresson, is back with big news! After nearly two decades, Vance and his wife Julie are thrilled to be opening Vaucresson's Creole Cafe & Deli in New Orleans' Seventh Ward – where the family had a business and was a vital part of the community since the late 1800s.For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.

