Community & Culture
'Voices of the Culture' Black Masking Indians discuss impacts of tariffs, learning from elders and Mardi Gras preparations
For four years, the podcast “Voices of the Culture” has been sharing stories about Black Masking Indian traditions. Hosts Spyboy Horace Anderson of the Creole Wild West and Big Chief Dowee Robair of the 9th Ward Black Hatchet sit down with Big Chief Dow Edwards of the Timbuktu Warriors. They discuss putting the finishing touches on their suits, how tariffs impacted the expenses of their materials, and how they hope spectators will engage with the music and the marching on Mardi Gras Day.
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Community & Culture
'Voices of the Culture' Black Masking Indians discuss pressures of becoming a big chief and where to find them on Mardi Gras
For four years, the podcast “Voices of the Culture” has been sharing stories about Black Masking Indian traditions. Hosts Spyboy Horace Anderson of the Creole Wild West and Big Chief Dowee Robair of the 9th Ward Black Hatchet sit down with Big Chief Dow Edwards of the Timbuktu Warriors. They discuss the pressures and responsibilities of becoming a Big Chief, how the COVID pandemic impacted their community and where you can find them on Mardi Gras Day.
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Community & Culture
'Voices of the Culture' Gov. Landry’s priorities for legislative session; how Black Masking Indians are gearing up for Super Sunday
It’s the end of the week, and time to catch up on politics. The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace discusses Gov. Landry’s priorities for the state legislative session.
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Community & Culture
'Voices of the Culture' Black Masking Indians on where to catch them at Jazz Fest and starting next year’s suits
Jazz Fest signals the end of parade season for Black Masking Indians – the last time they’ll wear the feather and beaded suits they worked on all year.
Spyboy Horace Anderson of the Creole Wild West and Big Chief Dowee Robair of the 9th Ward Black Hatchet discuss the winding down of their season, where to catch them parading during Jazz Fest and how they’re getting started on next year’s suits.
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