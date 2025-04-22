© 2025 WWNO
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

WWNO Music Hour
Hosted by Garrett Pittman
,
Sara Hennegan

Every Wednesday at 9pm, WWNO hosts a different hour of original music programming, including The Lagniappe Sessions from the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra, specials from our local hosts, and timely music documentaries!

Garrett Pittman
Garrett Pittman is Operations Director and stand-in All Things Considered host at New Orleans Public Radio. He oversees the day-to-day operations of the station. Garrett was first drawn to public radio in his hometown of Raleigh, NC, listening to Backporch Music on WUNC, and the jazz stations at Shaw University and UNC-Central. In January 2007, he moved to New Orleans to attend Tulane University, where he earned his MA in US History in December 2010. While at Tulane he launched the Good Man Feeling Bad Blues and R&B Show on the university radio station - WTUL - and continued to work with the station until 2016. Also while at Tulane, Garrett was hired by the nationally-syndicated radio program American Routes as a student worker. Following graduation, Garrett took a brief sabbatical working the counter at a French Quarter liquor store before returning to American Routes, where he took on various production roles from April, 2011 until January, 2019. During his time on the staff at Routes, he also began taking on various freelance projects, including as a producer on Music Inside Out and Le Show with Harry Shearer. In January, 2019, Garrett joined the staff at New Orleans Public Radio, following the retirement of veteran Operations Manager, Ron Curtis. In his time at the station, Garrett helped launch the daily news show Louisiana Considered and engineered the station’s coverage of the January 6th Insurrection and their Hurricane Ida Coverage, the latter of which won a regional Murrow Award. He also served as Technical Advisor to the Atlantic’s Peabody Award-winning podcast, Floodlines. When not at work, you can find Garrett tending his garden, biking around the city, or seeking out the next great musicians in New Orleans’ dive bars and music clubs
Sara Hennegan
