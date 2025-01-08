United Way announces $360K in donations for New Orleans attack victims

The United Way of Southeast Louisiana (UWSELA) has raised $360,000 in donations to support those affected by the New Year’s Day attack that killed 14 people and injured dozens of others in New Orleans.

Around 30 victims remain at area hospitals, and some are still fighting for their lives. UWSELA said it has been working with the FBI and the Louisiana Region of the American Red Cross to assess their needs.

The United for New Orleans Relief Fund , which was created in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, will allocate $360,000 in initial grants to support the families of the deceased and those still injured.

The money will be distributed as follows:

Up to $15,000 per family for funeral and trauma-related expenses for the deceased victims

for funeral and trauma-related expenses for the deceased victims Up to $3,500 per injured victim for medical and trauma-related expenses

for medical and trauma-related expenses A $10,000 grant to the New Orleans Family Justice Center to assist victims through the FBI’s Family Assistance Center

to the to assist victims through the FBI’s Family Assistance Center The remaining funds will be directed toward long-term crisis counseling and addressing other needs

“Every single dollar donated to the United for New Orleans Relief Fund is going directly to victims and those affected — no overhead fees, no exceptions,” said Michael Williamson, President and CEO of UWSELA. “At United Way, we move at the speed of need, ensuring support is delivered as quickly and efficiently as possible to those who need it most.”

Before they can receive funding, the FBI must vet the victims to make sure they were at the scene when the attack happened. Victims must also provide invoices for expenses, and confirm insurance won’t cover those costs, in line with IRS guidelines.

Victims and families will need to call the UWSELA’s hotline — 504-355-0846 — to start the vetting process.

“We are deeply grateful for the dedication of our volunteers, both local and from across the nation, who responded without hesitation to meet the city’s needs,” said Dr. Kenneth St. Charles, regional chief executive officer of the American Red Cross Louisiana Region. “Together, we ensure no one faces this tragedy alone.”

The Family Assistance Center, located at St. Martin de Porres Parish School, 5621 Elysian Fields Ave., offers victims mental health support, financial and legal assistance, personal effects return and help with reparations fund applications.

“We strongly encourage anyone who has not yet reached out for assistance to contact the FBI and visit the center so we can connect them to essential resources,” said Mary Claire Landry, founder of the New Orleans Family Justice Center.

The United for New Orleans Relief Fund receives support from donors, including businesses, and community groups, with 100% of proceeds going directly to victims and their families.

“We were visiting New Orleans when this happened and were on Bourbon Street just hours before the attack,” one donor said. “This hits close to home, and we are heartbroken to see such a horrific thing unfold. We hope our contribution can help alleviate some of the financial difficulties the victims’ families are facing.”

To contribute to the fund, or find more information, visit UnitedWaySELA.org/UnitedForNOLA .