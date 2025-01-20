© 2025 WWNO
Parts of New Orleans East, Lower Ninth Ward under boil water advisory

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Athina Morris
Published January 20, 2025 at 2:38 PM CST
This map shows the area that's under a precautionary boil water notice Monday due to a disruption in the water supply at the Carrollton Water Treatment Plant.
The Sewage and Water Board
Some New Orleans residents are under a precautionary boil water advisory due to a disruption in the water supply at the Carrollton Water Plant, the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO) said Monday.

The advisory will remain in effect for the following areas until further notice.

  • All of the Lower Ninth Ward (east of Industrial Canal to Parish Line) 
  • New Orleans East: Chef Menteur Highway from Jourdan Road to Elaine Street, Elaine to Intracoastal Waterway, Intracoastal Waterway to Jourdan Road 
  • New Orleans East: Hayne Boulevard from Lucerne Street to Wave Drive, Wave to Morrison Avenue, Morrison from Wave Drive to Lucerne Street, Lucerne to Hayne Boulevard
  • New Orleans East: All of Venetian Isles 

Although water service has been restored, the notice will remain in effect as testing continues. Water quality tests typically take about 24 hours to complete.

In the meantime, people living within those boundaries shouldn’t drink tap water unless it’s boiled first. You’ll need to use bottled, boiled, or treated water for drinking, cooking, preparing formula, making ice, and personal hygiene. Tap water should be boiled for at least one minute to ensure it's safe for consumption.

You can bathe or shower with tap water, but avoid swallowing it. Those with compromised immune systems should also use safe water to wash hands, shower and bathe.
