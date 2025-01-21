Photos: New Orleans, Baton Rouge wake up to rare snow covering the ground

On Tuesday morning, residents of New Orleans and Baton Rouge woke up to a winter wonderland with rare snow coating the ground.

A winter storm is sweeping through the Deep South, bringing snow, sleet and freezing rain to an area not accustomed to such conditions.

The region should see several inches of snow over the next day, according to the National Weather Service. Photos show around 7 inches of snow had fallen in some areas Tuesday morning.

1 of 6 — IMG_1157.jpg Children use a kayak to sled in a park in Lafayette, La. on Jan. 21, 2025. Anya Garbuzov 2 of 6 — IMG_4346.jpg A child makes a snowball in Lacombe, La. during a winter storm on Jan. 21, 2025. Orlando Flores / Gulf States Newsroom 3 of 6 — IMG_9917 (1).jpg A ruler measures snowfall during a winter storm in Lacombe, La. on Jan. 21, 2025. Orlando Flores / Gulf States Newsroom 4 of 6 — ACS_0047.JPG A dog steps outside into the snow on Saint Ann Street near Bayou St. John. Aubri Juhasz / WWNO 5 of 6 — IMG_3579 2.jpeg A family checks out rare snow in the Bywater during a winter storm on Jan. 21, 2025. 6 of 6 — IMG_6496.jpg This photo shows WRKF's Morning Edition host Karen Henderson's husband outside their home in Baton Rouge on Jan. 21, 2025. Handout

1 of 6 — classicu 2025-01-21 094602.749.jpg Snow blankets trees on Harding Drive on Jan. 21, 2025. China Moore 2 of 6 — IMG_5820.jpg Snow covers a cemetery in Uptown New Orleans on Jan. 21, 2025. Matt Bloom / WWNO 3 of 6 — IMG_5816.jpg Snow covers the ground in Uptown New Orleans on Jan. 21, 2025. Matt Bloom / WWNO 4 of 6 — Off Jefferson Highway near Clearview Pkwy..jpg Residents woke up to rare snow in a neighborhood near Jefferson Highway and Clearview Parkway. The Terry Family 5 of 6 — Annunciation near Napoleon St. 2.jpg A home on Annunciation Street is topped with snow as a winter storm hits New Orleans on Jan. 21, 2025. The Frosch Family 6 of 6 — Annunciation St. near Napoleon 1.jpg A porch is covered in snow at a home on Annunciation Street in New Orleans on Jan. 21, 2025. The Frosch Family

1 of 6 — IMG_3200.jpg A person walks on a sidewalk in Uptown New Orleans during a winter storm on Jan. 21, 2025. Matt Bloom / WWNO 2 of 6 — IMG_3217.jpg New Orleans residents woke up to snow covering the ground on Jan. 21, 2025. Matt Bloom / WWNO 3 of 6 — IMG_2363 (1).jpg Homes and streets in New Orleans are blanketed with snow during a winter storm on Jan. 21, 2025. Darcey Tindall 4 of 6 — 75916254109__988A4EBE-F903-48DA-BBA3-B3C13AD704A7.fullsizerender.jpg Homes and streets in New Orleans are blanketed with snow during a winter storm on Jan. 21, 2025. Darcey Tindall 5 of 6 — ACS_0046.JPG Plants are covered in snow outside a home near Bayou St. John Aubri Juhasz / WWNO 6 of 6 — IMG_3593 2.jpeg Homes and streets are covered in snow while a rare winter storm hits New Orleans on Jan. 21, 2025. Rosemary Westwood / WWNO