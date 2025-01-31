New Orleans to close city hall, main library ahead of Super Bowl

New Orleans City Hall, main library and other city office buildings will be closed to the public the entire week leading up to Super Bowl LIX.

The closures will begin on Monday, Feb. 3 and last through Friday, Feb. 7.

In a statement, the mayor’s office said they were closing the buildings to “minimize traffic disruptions and ensure public safety” before the city hosts the game. Due to road closures and expected heavy pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the area, the city has also decided to close the main library, 219 Loyola Avenue, and the following office buildings.

1340 Poydras Street

1515 Poydras Street.

1615 Poydras Street

1601 Perdido Street

“The library will keep currently held items on hold at all locations for an additional week to give you more time to pick your materials up,” the library said in a statement. “If you request items, they may take longer to process.”

The city's other libraries will remain open with regular operating hours.

Residents can still access tax, permitting, traffic and housing services online, the city said.

Taxpayers can file and pay sales taxes online using eServices and Parish E-file .

Taxpayers can also mail in their returns and payments to the city’s Department of Finance at P.O. Box 61840, New Orleans, LA 70161.

On top of government closures, more streets in the Central Business District are set to close starting Feb. 3. You can see a full map of closures on WWNO’s Super Bowl Guide.