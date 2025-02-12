© 2025 WWNO
Tornado watch issued for much of South Louisiana, including New Orleans, Baton Rouge

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Athina Morris
Published February 12, 2025 at 1:47 PM CST
NWS New Orleans
A tornado watch is in effect for much of Louisiana Wednesday.

Much of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi remain under a tornado watch until 8 p.m. with severe weather in the forecast Wednesday

The National Weather Service issued the watch at about noon Wednesday. It applies to 22 parishes in Louisiana, including Orleans, Jefferson, East Baton Rouge, St. Tammany, and Lafourche, as well as several counties in Mississippi.

Severe weather is expected to pass through the area Wednesday afternoon and evening. Forecasters said isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible, and could produce damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes, and heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding.

Those in the affected areas should stay alert and monitor local weather updates.

If the watch is upgraded to a warning, this means a tornado has been reported, and you should seek shelter, away from exterior walls and windows, immediately.
Athina Morris
Athina is a digital content producer for WWNO in New Orleans and WRKF in Baton Rouge. She edits and produces content for the stations' websites and social media pages, and writes WWNO's weekly newsletter.
