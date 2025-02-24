Some New Orleans Mardi Gras parades postponed due to rain. See updated schedule

A number of parades scheduled to take place in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 23 were postponed due to the rain.

Most were rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 25. The Barkus parade will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 9.

See an updated schedule below, and for more information on Mardi Gras, including new rules for krewes and paradegoers and a list of Mardi Gras royalty, check out our guide.

Monday, Feb. 24

West Bank

The Mystic Krewe of Music at 6 p.m. (see route)

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Uptown

The Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale at 5:30 p.m. (see route)

The Krewe of Carrollton at 7 p.m. (see route)

The Krewe of King Arthur at 7:30 p.m. (see route)

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Uptown

The Krewe of Druids at 6:15 p.m. (see route)

The Krewe of ALLA at 7 p.m. (see route)

West Bank

The Krewe of Nandi at 6 p.m. (see route)

Thursday, Feb. 27

Uptown

The Knights of Babylon at 5:30 p.m. (see route)

The Knights of Chaos at 6:15 p.m. (see route)

The Krewe of Muses at 6:30 p.m. (see route)

Metairie

The Krewe of Symphony at 6:30 p.m. (see route)

Friday, Feb. 28

French Quarter

The Krewe of Bosom Buddies at 11:30 a.m. (see route)

Uptown

The Krewe of Hermes at 5:30 p.m. (see route)

Krewe d’Etat at 6:30 p.m. (see route)

The Krewe of Morpheus at 7:30 p.m. (see route)

Slidell

The Krewe of Selene at 6 p.m. (see route)

The Krewe of Dionysus at 7 p.m. (see route)

Metairie

The Krewe of Atlas at 7 p.m. (see route)

Saturday, March 1

West Bank

The Krewe of NOMTOC at 10:45 a.m. (see route)

Uptown

The Krewe of Iris at 11 a.m. (see route)

The Krewe of Tucks at 12:30 p.m. (see route)

Mid-City

The Krewe of Endymion at 4:15 p.m. (see route)

Bush

The Krewe of Bush at 9 a.m. (see route)

Kenner

The Krewe of Isis at 6:30 p.m. (see route)

Sunday, March 2

Uptown

The Krewe of Okeanos at 11 a.m. (see route)

The Krewe of Mid-City at noon (see route)

The Krewe of Thoth at noon (see route)

The Krewe of Bacchus at 5:15 p.m. (see route)

Metairie

The Krewe of Athena at 5:30 p.m. (see route)

Monday, March 3

Uptown

The Krewe of Proteus at 5:15 p.m. (see route)

The Krewe of Orpheus at 6 p.m. (see route)

Metairie

The Krewe of Centurions at 6 p.m. (see route)

The Krewe of Kings at 7 p.m. (see route)

Mardi Gras, March 4

Uptown

The Krewe of Zulu at 8 a.m. (see route)

The Krewe of Rex at 10:30 a.m. (see route)

The ELKS, Krewe of Orleanians follows (see route)

The Krewe of Crescent City follows (see route)

Metairie

The Krewe of Argus at 11 a.m. (see route)

The Krewe of Elks Jeffersonians at noon (see route)

Covington

The Covington Lions Club at 10 a.m. (see route)

The Krewe of Bogue Falaya follows (see route)

Sunday, March 9

French Quarter

The Krewe of Barkus at 2 p.m. (see route)

