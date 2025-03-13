Severe weather threat hampers St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in New Orleans, Baton Rouge 

Multiple St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in South Louisiana have been postponed due to the threat of strong winds and possible tornadoes this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, scattered storms are expected to develop around 7 a.m. Saturday and move across southeast Louisiana through Sunday morning. These storms could produce dangerous winds, large hail and tornadoes.

Half of southeast Louisiana, including New Orleans and Baton Rouge, is under a level 4 or moderate risk for severe weather, meaning widespread severe storms are likely. The other half is under a level 3 or enhanced risk, meaning numerous severe storms are possible.

In New Orleans, the Irish Channel Parade, scheduled for Saturday afternoon, has been postponed. Parade organizers said they’re working with the city to find another date.

As of this writing, the annual Wiener Dog Racing event is still scheduled to take place at the Fair Grounds on Saturday, an employee told WWNO. The Argue and St. Patrick's Day Parade in Old Metairie are still set to roll Sunday.

In Baton Rouge, the 40th annual "Wearin' of the Green Parade", was pushed back to Sunday at noon.