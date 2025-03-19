Boil water notice for parts of New Orleans East lifted

The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans has lifted the precautionary boil water advisory for parts of New Orleans East after tests determined the water was safe to drink.

The SWBNO issued the advisory out of an abundance of caution Wednesday after a driver hit a fire hydrant near Morrison Road and Lucerne Street, causing water pressure in the area to drop. Boil water advisories are typically issued when water pressure drops below 20 psi.

The affected areas were:

Hayne Boulevard from Paris Road to Read Boulevard

Paris Road from Hayne Boulevard to I-10 Service Road

I-10 Service Road from Paris Road to Read Boulevard

Read Boulevard from I-10 Service Road to Hayne Boulevard

The advisory was lifted Thursday after water samples from those areas tested negative for contamination.

During a boil water advisory, people should use bottled or boiled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, and cleaning food, and avoid swallowing water when bathing. Those with open wounds, chronic illness or weakened immune systems should use boiled or bottled water to bathe.

The SWBNO encouraged customers who did not use their water during the advisory to flush their pipes by running water through the system for several minutes.

Residents with questions can call the SWBNO at 52-WATER (504-529-2837).