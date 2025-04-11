© 2025 WWNO
‘The Light Switch’: Louisiana Illuminator and WWNO/WRKF launch new podcast on state politics

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Athina Morris
Published April 11, 2025 at 3:23 PM CDT
The Louisiana state Capitol stands on April 4, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/)
Stephen Smith, File
/
AP
The Louisiana state Capitol stands on April 4, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La.

WWNO/WRKF has partnered with the Louisiana Illuminator to launch “The Light Switch,” a new weekly podcast focused on Louisiana politics.

Illuminator Editor-in-Chief Greg LaRose hosts each episode, joined by newsmakers and a rotating group of reporters from the Illuminator, WWNO/WRKF and the Gulf States Newsroom.

The podcast debuted on April 11, and new episodes will be available every Friday.

Each episode features commentary and analysis on the latest developments at the State Capitol and around Louisiana.

In the first episode, reporter Julie O'Donoghue previews the upcoming legislative session and shares an interview with Louisiana Senate President Cameron Henry. The episode also explores where measles cases are emerging beyond Texas.

LaRose has more than 30 years of journalism experience in Louisiana. Before joining the Illuminator, he was the chief investigative reporter for WDSU-TV in New Orleans. He also led the government and politics team at The Times-Picayune | NOLA.com, and previously served as editor-in-chief at New Orleans CityBusiness.

Listen to “The Light Switch” on Spotify.
Athina Morris
Athina is a digital content producer for WWNO in New Orleans and WRKF in Baton Rouge. She edits and produces content for the stations' websites and social media pages, and writes WWNO's weekly newsletter.
See stories by Athina Morris

