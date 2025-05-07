South Louisiana remains under flood advisories amid intense rain

Much of south Louisiana remains under flood advisories Wednesday as strong storms move through the region.

The National Weather Service said rainfall rates could reach 2 to 4 inches per hour, with an additional 1 to 3 inches possible in some areas. A flash flood watch will remain in place for much of south Louisiana through Thursday evening.

Flash flooding was expected in multiple communities, including New Orleans, Metairie, Avondale, Marrero, Harvey, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Chalmette, Hahnville and LaPlace. Major flooding was expected along the Lower Mississippi River, impacting areas including Red River Landing, Baton Rouge, Donaldsonville, Reserve, and New Orleans.

A flood warning remains in effect for several parishes along the river: St. John the Baptist, St. James, St. Charles, Ascension, West Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge.

The NWS says flooding may impact creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets, underpasses, and other locations prone to poor drainage or low elevation. Residents are urged to stay alert, monitor weather updates, and avoid driving on flooded roads.

This story is developing and will be updated.