Man breaks Guinness record for longest journey by pumpkin boat

Published August 30, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT

STEVE INKSEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Duane Hansen had a dream. He'd grown an 800-pound pumpkin, and his dream was to hollow it out and paddle it down the Missouri River. He gave it a name, as any proper boat should have, and he made it in Berta 38 miles to reach a cheering crowd in Nebraska City.

(CHEERING)

INSKEEP: His voyage set a new Guinness World Record for longest journey by pumpkin boat, but he's not planning an encore.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DUANE HANSEN: I ain't going to do this again. I'm done with this.

INSKEEP: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

