Voter roundtable: Listening to Latino voters from across the country

Latino voters tend to vote Democratic.

But, it’s a folly to presume that a group that represents 20% of the U.S. population is any one thing … and Latino voters are not a political monolith.

“Latinos are the sleeping giant in this country. And yes, 70% of them still consider themselves Democrats,” Rick Sanchez says. “But their vote is still somewhat up for grabs.”

Many Latinos don’t feel completely comfortable with either party.

“They haven’t really bought into that because of the offensive nature of the Republican message,” Sanchez adds. “Democrats, on the other hand, have essentially never really understood Latinos and Latinos feel like Democrats take them for granted.”

Today, On Point: We talk to Latino voters.

Rick Sanchez, CEO of Agua Media, a podcast production company. Host of Rick Sanchez News. Former host of CNN’s Rick’s List. Former correspondent and anchor at Univision, Fox and NBC.

Veronica Lopez, vice president at Zapata National Bank. She is Mexican-American and votes Democrat.

Iris Ramos-Jones, real estate agent. Born in Ecuador, she became a U.S. citizen in 2019. She’s a registered Republican.

Doni Curkendall, executive at a startup developing alternative protein as a food source. She is Mexican-American and votes Democrat.

Vicente Gonzalez, Democratic congressman for Texas’s 15th District. Decause of redistricting, he is now running for the 34th district. (@RepGonzalez)

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: Latino-Americans comprise 20% of this country’s population. That’s one in five and up from just 5% of the population in 1970. One of our guests today calls Latinos, quote, the sleeping giant of the U.S. electorate. And well, now come the midterms. So let’s hear how that sleeping giant might have an impact on the 2022 elections. I’m joined by a roundtable of Latino American voters. And Veronica Lopez is one of them. She joins us from Zapata, Texas. She’s vice president at the National Bank. Veronica, welcome to On Point.

VERONICA LOPEZ: Hello. Thank you for having me.

CHAKRABARTI: It’s wonderful to have you. Also with us today from Las Vegas is Iris Ramos-Jones. She works in Vegas as a real estate agent. Iris, welcome to you.

IRIS RAMOS-JONES: Hi. Thank you for having me.

CHAKRABARTI: And with us from Sacramento, California, Doni Curkendall joins us. She’s an executive at a startup developing fungi based alternative proteins. Doni, welcome to On Point.

DONI CURKENDALL: Hi Meghna. Thanks so much for having me.

CHAKRABARTI: I’m really delighted that all of you could join us today and I would actually just like to start by getting to know you a little bit more. And I’ll ask all of you the same set of questions. So, tell us a little bit about yourself, maybe about what you do, and sort of the values that you bring with you when you decide who and what to vote for in any election. So, Veronica, let me start with you. Go ahead.

LOPEZ: Hello. Well, I am a vice president at a bank, and I do have a college degree. And my bachelor’s is in accounting. And I have two kids. And I’m married. My three kids are actually public servant’s, I guess you would say. They are a teacher, a deputy, and my college daughter is starting for nursing. But what I look for when I’m voting is basically, I really identify with the Democratic Party. Because they are really the party that I always feel is working, is looking out for the working class. I feel that they are the party of empathy. And since I was a first-generation college graduate, I really feel that the Democratic Party kind of put that foundation up for me to attain a college degree and move my own family ahead.

I have two college graduates, but my third one is in college right now. So I really feel that that foundation is what gave me the ability to give my own kids a steppingstone as well, so they can engage in the American dream. … I live on the border. But I always come back with saying that the border crossed us, I did not cross the border, and neither did my ancestors. So I’ve been here for quite a while. But nonetheless, my hometown is a poor hometown. We are fifth in Texas as far as the poverty line, of income below the poverty line. So while we are a majority Democratic county, the Texas legislature is, of course, Republican. So I do feel we’ve been left behind.

CHAKRABARTI: Oh, left behind. Okay. So I’m going to come back to that, Veronica, in just a couple of minutes here. But Iris, can I move to you? I’d love to hear similar that your story and the values that that you bring with you as you decide who to vote for.

RAMOS-JONES: Absolutely. Good morning. I am a first generation American. I am from Ecuador, a very tiny country in South America that is being destroyed right now for the socialism policies. I am a real estate professional. I came here legally nine years ago. I became a citizen in 2019. I grew up in a family that is faith oriented. With values that are making me vote right now as a Republican, because I believe in faith. I believe in working hard. I believe in free market. I believe in life. And I have an amazing nine-year-old kid.

And as I say, I work in real estate and my business is right now suffering the consequences of these policies the Democratic Party is implementing right now with interest rates. I do belief in the American dream. I am the American dream. I live the life I have. I am very grateful for it, for this country to have given me nothing but opportunities and I try every day to give back. To everything that I have received from this country.

CHAKRABARTI: So it is I completely agree with you about your life being evidence of the American dream. Veronica. You too, as well, with you and your family. I think that’s one of the I will never give up on the United States because we can have the American dream. One of the aspects of it is that it leads to people being able to express themselves in whichever way they want.

And so, again, I will get to more of that later. I have a terrible habit of taking the conversation in different directions. But I want to stick with the plan here, Doni. Same thing I would love to hear from you. Tell me a little bit about yourself. You know, any part of your life that you think is important to hear. And then that same question of the values that help you figure out how you want to approach voting.

CURKENDALL: Yes. I’m 34 years old. I was born in Mexico City and I immigrated to the U.S. at the age of seven. I have voted in every election since I became eligible, and I’m extremely grateful to live in a country where I can vote and speak freely. I’ve lived in both swing states and non-swing states, and I’ve been at very different ends of the economic spectrum. In my career, I started out working at a geriatric center where I cleaned people who had soiled themselves. And now I’m an executive at a really cool, innovative food company.

And what I was concerned about earlier in my life was the same thing as I’m concerned about now, and that is climate change. And I’m not talking about what could happen in the distant future. I’m actually talking about the extreme weather we’re seeing right now from droughts, wildfires, hurricanes, floods. So climate change for me is the biggest, most important issue that will influence how I’m voting in the upcoming election and all elections in the future.

CHAKRABARTI: Well, so, you know, we have fashioned this roundtable, this discussion with the three of you through the framing of Latino Americans. It’s kind of like how we have to do it in the media. We’ve got to put some kind of box around people. And I’m sorry that we do that. But I’m wondering, and just I’d love to hear again briefly from all three of you, maybe this might even be like a yes, no, maybe kind of question when it comes to how you vote. I’m not sure I heard from any of you, that identity quote-unquote as being a Latino-American was a factor in how you vote. Is that right or did I miss mishear you?

CURKENDALL: In my experience, in my everyday life, the future of the planet is something that both my Latino and non-Latino friends are concerned about. So whether Democrat or Republican, Latinos aren’t really that different from others. We care about our families. We care about being healthy. We want to be able to go to work and travel. So, you know, for me personally, I love being outside. I’m lucky enough to be close to the Sierra Nevada mountains and Tahoe. But because of the wildfires, it means that sometimes I can’t go hiking. I can’t go backpacking, you know, because my backyard is on fire.

The lakes where I go kayaking with my family and my friends are drying up or they’re extremely low. My brother has to move away from my family because the smoke every summer aggravates his asthma. So even beyond my own daily life, I honestly wonder, are we even going to continue to have a livable place, you know, without water here in California, there’s no agriculture. With our agriculture, we’re going to have no jobs and no food. So drought will cause this place to be uninhabitable. And I think that we should all be concerned.

CHAKRABARTI: So, Iris, same thing to you. How does being a Latino-American factor in to how you think about voting?

RAMOS-JONES: Absolutely. As I say, I come from the country that is being destroyed from the left policies. And absolutely that definitely affects the way that I vote here. I have, as I say, am first generation immigrant and the only one of my family in this in this country, and my family suffer the consequences. And not only my family, I suffer the consequences, too, because I help everybody in my family back in Ecuador.

So definitely these policies affecting my country are very similar to the ones that we’re seeing here. And … I absolutely love this country. I hope that we don’t get to that point, too, because I haven’t been able to go back to my country for the past four years because especially my grandma is the one to keep telling me, do not come because how crime is right now. And it’s just something else right now. And that is the reason why I do vote Republican, I don’t want the same things, you know, happening in my country to happen here.

CHAKRABARTI: I see. Veronica, the reason why I’m asking all three of you this question is because, you know, we put we do put labels on people, but in a sense, we do it for simplicity’s sake. But it’s a completely unfair thing to do, especially with, you know, a group of Americans who are 20% of the country. So I’m just curious, like, do you see your Latino heritage as being a factor in and how you look at the values that you have today and how you want to express those in at the ballot box?

LOPEZ: I absolutely do. The Latino community, it is actually very conservative and it’s actually very religious. And I do think that our values reflect that, but … I feel the Democratic Party does reflect our values. Because they always go above and beyond to help minorities, help the disadvantaged. They always try to reach out and try to … live a better life. I do feel that my life experience has really taken the Democratic help. And I do believe that that is why they carry my vote. I mean, I do vote Democrat for that reason.

