Election Day winners in Louisiana: See the results for constitutional amendments, key runoffs across the state
Election day is over and results are in for the handful of races this fall that needed to be settled in a runoff. Voters weighed in on three proposed amendments to the state constitution, one of the most highly anticipated public service commission races in state history, and in key local races.
Here’s a rundown of some of the results from Saturday’s election. For each race, the winner or approved amendment will be bolded and underlined.
Public Service Commission District 3
Lambert C. Boissiere III (DEM) Incumbent
Davante Lewis (DEM)
Constitutional Amendment No. 1
Requires U.S. citizenship in order to register and vote in Louisiana
YES
NO
Constitutional Amendment No. 2
Requires State Senate confirmation of gubernatorial appointments to State Civil Service Commission
YES
NO
Constitutional Amendment No. 3
Requires State Senate confirmation of appointments to State Police Commission
YES
NO
Judge, 1st Circuit Court of Appeals
(2nd District, Subdistrict 1, Div. B)
Hunter Greene (REP)
Don Johnson (DEM)
Mayor City of Shreveport
“Tom” Arceneaux (REP)
Gregory Tarver (DEM)