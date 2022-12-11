Election Day winners in Louisiana: See the results for constitutional amendments, key runoffs across the state

Election day is over and results are in for the handful of races this fall that needed to be settled in a runoff. Voters weighed in on three proposed amendments to the state constitution, one of the most highly anticipated public service commission races in state history, and in key local races.

Here’s a rundown of some of the results from Saturday’s election. For each race, the winner or approved amendment will be bolded and underlined .

Public Service Commission District 3

Lambert C. Boissiere III (DEM) Incumbent

Davante Lewis (DEM)

Constitutional Amendment No. 1

Requires U.S. citizenship in order to register and vote in Louisiana

YES

NO

Constitutional Amendment No. 2

Requires State Senate confirmation of gubernatorial appointments to State Civil Service Commission

YES

NO

Constitutional Amendment No. 3

Requires State Senate confirmation of appointments to State Police Commission

YES

NO

Judge, 1st Circuit Court of Appeals

(2nd District, Subdistrict 1, Div. B)

Hunter Greene (REP)

Don Johnson (DEM)

Mayor City of Shreveport