Guyana’s oil boom: The world’s newest petrostate plans to combat climate change with oil revenue

In 2015, Exxon Mobil discovered a massive oil reserve off the coast of Guyana.

Now, one of South America’s poorest countries has become the fastest-growing economy on Earth.

“It’s speculated that Guyana would become the richest country per capita because of this oil,” Kiana Wilburg says.

In a country where almost half of its people live on less than $6 a day, the oil revenues could pull the nation out of poverty.

But at what cost?

Today, On Point: An oil boom has arrived in the South American nation of Guyana. Is it a contradiction that a country threatened by climate change could get rich selling fossil fuels?

Guests

Amy Westervelt, investigative journalist. Host of the podcast Drilled, focused on climate accountability.

Melinda Janki, international lawyer based in Georgetown, Guyana.

Also Featured

Esan Hamer, climate scientist and lecturer with the faculty of Earth and Environmental sciences at the University of Guyana.

Kiana Wilburg, energy reporter with Kaieteur News.

Stacy-ann Robinson, associate professor of environmental studies at Colby College.

