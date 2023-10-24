Why voters did — and didn’t — vote in Louisiana’s primary

Louisiana’s primary was disappointing for Democrats — and their expectations were low to begin with.

"It's pretty sad,” Chodie Gabor said outside her polling place near Frenchmen Street in New Orleans. “I feel like I have to come drop my drop of blue in the sea of red.”

Gabor was afraid her choice for governor, Democrat Shawn Wilson, wouldn’t make the runoff against the race’s leading Republican, Jeff Landry — and he didn’t.

Landry won outright with about 51% of the vote, though turnout was so low that only about one in five registered voters actually cast ballots for him.

State politics reporter Molly Ryan talked to some voters at the polls, and at an LSU tailgate, to better understand the causes and consequences of low voter turnout.