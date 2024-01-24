'The great dechurching': Why so many Americans are leaving their churches

About 40 million Americans have left churches and other religious institutions in the last 25 years.

For some, the decision is rooted in deep pain. But for the majority, their reasons for leaving are a lot more mundane than you’d expect.

“Most people have left for really pedestrian reasons. Like, I moved; attendance was inconvenient; or, say, family change,” Michael Graham, co-author of “The Great Dechurching” says.

So, what does that say about the importance of faith in America?

Today, On Point: ‘The Great dechurching.’

Guests

Michael “Mike” Graham, program director for The Keller Center for Cultural Apologetics. Co-author of “The Great Dechurching: Who’s Leaving, Why Are They Going, and What Will It Take to Bring Them Back?”

Pastor Jim Davis, teaching pastor at Orlando Grace Church. Co-author of “The Great Dechurching: Who’s Leaving, Why Are They Going, and What Will It Take to Bring Them Back?”

Transcript

Part I

CHAKRABARTI: When we asked you for stories, if you’ve left your religion or houses of worship, you sent us some of the highest numbers of messages we’ve ever received. Here are just a few.

(LISTENER MONTAGE)

KRISTEN FOWLER: I was raised a Catholic. And went to church every Sunday, but as an adult, I have not gone. I actually don’t even really go on holidays anymore. I think that the reason for that is the views of the church on things like divorce, same sex marriage and abortion just don’t align with my views.

BILL HENLEY: We were raised Catholic in our forties, we had a falling out with the local church because sermons were becoming very political, especially about abortion. And that just really irritated us. That’s not why we go to church.

BRIGETTE BISHOP: I grew up going to a Protestant church every week. I taught Sunday school, I sang in the choir, and I was even a church organist for a couple years. I stopped going to church in my thirties because they hurt me deeply. I got postpartum psychosis after the birth of my second child, and the pastor of the church we were attending accused me of being possessed by a demon.

CHAKRABARTI: So those were On Point listeners Kristen Fowler in Lexington, Kentucky, Bill Henley in Oregon, and Brigette Bishop in Norfolk, Massachusetts, sharing some of the deeply painful reasons many Americans have left their churches. They are among the 40 million Americans who have stopped going to worship services in the past 25 years alone.

Now that 40 million number includes people of all faiths. But today, we’re going to focus on Christianity, because it is the faith that the majority of religious Americans practice. And because, the surprising fact is, most of those people who have left their churches have done so for remarkably mundane reasons.

So what does that tell us about the perceived centrality of organized religion in American life? Joining us now is Michael Graham. He’s the program director for the Keller Center for Cultural Apologetics. It’s a group underneath the Gospel Coalition. Mike, welcome to On Point.

MICHAEL GRAHAM: So good to be here, Meghna.

Thank you. And also, with us today is Pastor Jim Davis. He’s the teaching pastor at Orlando Grace Church. Pastor Davis, welcome to you as well.

PASTOR JIM DAVIS: Thank you for having us, Meghna. And Mike and Pastor Davis are co-authors of the book “The Great Dechurching: Who’s Leaving, Why Are They Going, and What Will It Take to Bring Them Back?”

Now, I just want to emphasize once again that 40 million number. Of course, includes Americans of all faiths, but just because Christianity is such a major part of that 40 million number, I’d like to confine our analysis to American Christians. So first of all, both of you are in Orlando, Florida, and Pastor Davis, let me just start with you.

I’m wondering if your own congregation, if you have seen the effects of this rapid decline in the people who are physically attending services.

DAVIS: We’ve certainly seen it in our city in a major way. Our church is actually growing right now, but I know that’s not the norm for many churches around the United States.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay, so I should note that both of you are at the same church as well. Okay, then you said you’ve seen it in your city, in Orlando. Would you guys like to describe what has been changing in Orlando?

DAVIS: Yeah, so Orlando, if you go back to the ’90s and 2000s, it felt like it was becoming some sort of Christian Mecca.

You had the president of the Southern Baptist Convention was down here. One of the largest churches in the state was pioneering the non-denominational space, major world Christian organizations were relocating seminaries here. And then you fast forward, and we now have the same percentage of evangelicals as New York City and Seattle.

So we’re seeing this trend as heavily as most any city. I think the latest statistic that I saw has us at the sixth most dechurched city per capita, by per capita in the United States.

CHAKRABARTI: Oh, wow. Okay. So that is a precipitous decline in a remarkably short period of time. In your book, both of you go through thoroughly about the whys. And of course, that’s the heart of our conversation today, which we’ll get to.

But the question that immediately comes to my mind after hearing about such a rapid decline, is it consistent across different groups of Christians, right? So let’s just take it by race, for example. Is the rate of dechurching amongst different or ethnicities in America the same?

GRAHAM: No the rate of dechurching is a little bit faster among Asian Americans, and it’s a little bit slower among Hispanic or Latino Americans, and it’s about the average of the bell curve is there for those who are Caucasian or African American.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. Do you have a sense as to why, let’s say for Hispanic Americans, their rate of dechurching is slower?

GRAHAM: That’s a sociological question. If our social scientist, Ryan Burge were here, I think if Ryan were here, he would probably say something to the effect that the rate of decline from first, second to third generation Hispanic and Latino Americans of the religion that they were bringing into the country is more sticky than it is for immigrants of other ethnicities.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. So that leads me to the next layer here of rates in different age groups. Overall, in the United States, we see younger Americans as reporting to be less religious than older Americans. Is that the same for the actual dechurching?

GRAHAM: So it’s complicated. The dechurching that’s taking place is hitting every age category in the country.

What’s interesting is the rate of churching in counties that are older in nature is worse. However, when you look at the people who are dechurching, they are typically de churching in the 13 to 30 age range. In particular, 18 to 29 is the time at which most Americans identify as being the least religious, and then it accelerates from there.

Most people identify as being most religious and most likely to attend in the 0- to 18-year-old time frame.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. No, I just want to emphasize an important point that when we speak of dechurching, when the two of you write of dechurching you’re speaking about people who no longer, who attend less or don’t attend at all.

Or aren’t affiliated with any specific church. We’re not talking about a loss of faith. That’s a not at all what we’re speaking about here. I just want to double check that is correct.

DAVIS: In the sociological categories of belief belong and behave. We are studying belonging. That is very important.

The way we defined dechurching for the purpose of our study was someone who used to attend at least monthly and now attends less than one time per year, which doesn’t even include those who might just go on Easter or just Christmas. So you could make an argument that the shift is even larger than our study shows, we wanted to be as conservative as possible in the way that we studied it.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. Now you surveyed, what, some 7,000 people, right? Or you used Ryan Burge. I think he’s the one who did the survey of the 7,000. Is that right?

GRAHAM: Yeah. So we commissioned the study with Ryan. We did a three-phase study, 7,000 total people over the course of three successively granular studies, zooming more and more in.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay, good. I just, I’m always keen to be sure that people understand where the data come from. Thank you for clarifying those things. Now, I have two more groups of Americans that I just want to talk about to see if there’s any difference in their rates of dechurching. What about between men and women?

GRAHAM: Yeah, so the rates of dechurching among men and women, it varies. pretty widely depending on which profile that we’re talking about. And you should do this, pick up a copy of the great dechurching so that you can get a much more granular look at all of these different profiles. But in the book, we outline four different profiles of dechurched evangelicals, a mainline dechurched profile, and a Roman Catholic dechurched profile.

Those different groups vary pretty widely in terms of their rates of men versus women. You have groups like the ex-evangelicals who are predominantly female, 68%. And then you have groups like the BIPOC group, out of BIPOC people who left evangelical churches, they’re predominantly men, 68%. It just depends on which tradition that you’re looking at.

As well the dechurching that occurred out of mainline context is overwhelmingly female as well.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. And by the way I actually do have the book. I just think it’s incredibly boring for listeners to hear me explain research that our guests have actually done. That’s why I’m asking you what may seem like obtuse questions, but it’s just so that we can all, and our family of listeners, can have a shared foundation for getting to the big questions about why this matters.

So let me just jump to that. And specifically, through the lens of Americans who either, their faith has diminished somewhat or for Americans who profess no faith, I’d love you to make the case for why this massive drop in churchgoing, in your eyes, really matters for the country. Because there are many Americans out there who might actually see this as a good thing, because the church has become, various churches have become so politicized in recent years and decade that they might see a reduction in attendance as a good thing for the country overall. So why does it matter?

DAVIS: So that’s a really good question. And it’s going to matter for different reasons. Mike and I would agree with you that there has been political syncretism. And so even as a pastor, there’s some of this, our data shows some millions of people who are, a group of millions of people are leaving the church who probably never really identified fully as Christian to begin with.

And on one hand, there’s a little bit of a purification of what we really believe and are here to do. But even for people who are outside the Christian faith, I think we have to recognize that if we take the 40 million people who have left the church in the last 25 years or so, that represents a GDP of about $1.4 trillion, which is about $24 billion a year. Now, every year not going to houses of worship and 40% of our social safety net is probably made up by religious nonprofits, and that’s going somewhere.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.