The News Roundup - International

Published February 15, 2024 at 4:36 PM CST
Activists from Amnesty International hold placards with statements made by civilians living in Rafah, in Gaza, during a silent vigil outside the gates of Downing Steet in central London, as they call "on the UK government to use all the means at its disposal to press the Israeli authorities into reversing any decision to launch a full-scale attack on Rafah".
The world is watching the 2024 presidential election, wondering how one of the world’s dominant superpowers will conduct itself in the coming years. America’s political turmoil ishot conversation at the Munich Security Conference.

U.S. allies are wondering if they can count on the U.S. following former President Donald Trump’s remarks last week suggesting he wouldn’t come to the aid of Europe in the event of a Russian invasion.

Israel attacked Rafah Sunday evening, killing many Palestinians who had fled to the city to seek shelter from the shelling in Gaza.

In South America, Guyana has accused Venezuela ofviolating international lawin a dispute over a swath of oil-rich territory.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe in the international hour of the News Roundup.

