Lawmakers change constitutional convention bill in effort to increase support

A bill calling for a constitutional convention is set to be discussed in the full House next week after making it out of two House committees.

The proposal still has to work its way through the Senate, where it’s expected to receive more scrutiny.

Gov. Jeff Landry says the convention is necessary to have more control over state taxes and spending ahead of an expected budget shortfall next year when the state's sales tax sunsets. But he has not said which provisions should be removed to free up spending. Landry said that should be left up to lawmakers.

The full House voted on Wednesday to take the homestead exemption and the state’s school funding formula off the list of things that could be removed.

Lawmakers have just weeks to pass the proposal before a two-week convention would begin in late May. Critics continue to express concerns about the short timeline, saying the process is being unnecessarily rushed.