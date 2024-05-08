Gov. Landry signs bills to deregulate insurance market; police buffer bill advances

Gov. Jeff Landry signed a package of bills on Tuesday that will deregulate Louisiana’s insurance market.

One of the bills gets rid of the state’s three-year rule, which prevents providers from dropping customers who have had policies with them for at least three years. Louisiana is the only state with such a law.

Another bill would allow insurers to change rates without prior approval from the state’s insurance commissioner.

All of the bills were supported by Louisiana's commissioner, Tim Temple, who says deregulating the market is key to attracting more providers and solving Louisiana’s insurance crisis. Critics say the policies weaken consumer protections and will increase rates.

And lawmakers on a Senate committee advanced a bill that would make it a crime to come within 25-feet of a police officer on duty if told to stay back. It heads next to the Senate floor.