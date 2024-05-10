Gov. Landry calls Louisiana National Guard deployment to southern border 'successful'

Gov. Jeff Landry and several state lawmakers visited the U.S. southern border in Texas this week to receive an update from the Louisiana National Guard on Operation Lone Star, a border security initiative launched by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that aims to stop immigrants from entering the country illegally.

Landry approved sending the Louisiana National Guard to assist with the initiative in March.

In a press conference, Landry called the deployment a "success," claiming it has deterred migrants from crossing the border.

Landry also condemned the Biden administration, saying they need to build a wall and seal the border. Tension between many Republican-led states and the federal government has built up in recent years over immigration policy.

Landry says he does not yet know whether Louisiana will send more troops to Texas.