Gov. Landry calls Louisiana National Guard deployment to southern border 'successful'

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Molly Ryan
Published May 10, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Attorney General Jeff Landry talks to reporters outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 7, 2022.
Evan Vucci
/
AP
Attorney General Jeff Landry talks to reporters outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 7, 2022.

Gov. Jeff Landry and several state lawmakers visited the U.S. southern border in Texas this week to receive an update from the Louisiana National Guard on Operation Lone Star, a border security initiative launched by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that aims to stop immigrants from entering the country illegally.

Landry approved sending the Louisiana National Guard to assist with the initiative in March.

In a press conference, Landry called the deployment a "success," claiming it has deterred migrants from crossing the border.

Landry also condemned the Biden administration, saying they need to build a wall and seal the border. Tension between many Republican-led states and the federal government has built up in recent years over immigration policy.

Landry says he does not yet know whether Louisiana will send more troops to Texas.
Louisiana News
Molly Ryan
Molly Ryan is a political reporter and covers state politics from the Louisiana Capitol.
