Morning news brief
Israeli strike kills dozens in an area of Rafah. Closing arguments will be delivered in Donald Trump’s New York criminal trial. Wildfire officials in the U.S. are concerned about the upcoming season.
Copyright 2024 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Israeli strike kills dozens in an area of Rafah. Closing arguments will be delivered in Donald Trump’s New York criminal trial. Wildfire officials in the U.S. are concerned about the upcoming season.
Copyright 2024 NPR