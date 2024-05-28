R.O. Kwon on "Exhibit" and writing about faith and desire

In the pages of “Exhibit,” the latest book by author R.O. Kwon, you’ll find a ghost story, religious trauma, and a woman struggling with the balance between faith and desire.

This isn’t new territory for R.O. Kwon. Her 2018 debut novel “The Incendiaries” became a best-seller and also explored religion and loss of faith.

The best-selling author joins us in studio to talk about her new novel “Exhibit,” and what she learned about her own relationship with religion, desire, and family trauma.

