The next legal steps for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has been convicted by a New York jury on 34 felony counts -- the first criminal conviction for a former American president. Here are the next legal steps for Trump.
Copyright 2024 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Former President Donald Trump has been convicted by a New York jury on 34 felony counts -- the first criminal conviction for a former American president. Here are the next legal steps for Trump.
Copyright 2024 NPR