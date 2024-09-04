© 2024 WWNO
Shining a light on the mental health struggles of the adopted

WAMU 88.5 | By Lauren Hamilton
Published September 4, 2024 at 1:09 PM CDT
Telfair Elementary school children cast shadows as they arrive at Operation School Bell in Pacoima, California.
Tens of thousands of children are adopted each year in the United States.

While adoption and its effects are complex, studies show that being adopted is beneficial for children in vulnerable situations, like abuse or neglect.

Data also suggests that adopted children experience more mental health challenges than their non-adopted counterparts, including being at increased risk of suicide.

We speak with two adult adoptees shedding light on the struggles of adoptee mental health. And we also explore the complicated feelings of mothers who place their children up for adoption.

