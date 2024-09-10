Baton Rouge mayor declares state of emergency ahead of Francine

East Baton Rouge Parish is under a state of state of emergency Tuesday ahead of the expected arrival of Francine in Louisiana.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome declared a parish-wide state of emergency Tuesday, authorizing emergency measures and mobilizing local resources to assist with the response efforts.

"Our City-Parish team is Red Stick Ready. We’re actively clearing storm drains, restocking sand locations, and are fully prepared to respond to our community," Weston Broome said in a press release. "We ask our residents to do the same—take this time to create a plan and get your families and homes ready."

The move comes after Gov. Jeff Landry issued an executive order Monday, declaring a state of emergency for the entire state. The order allows the state to unlock additional resources and personnel to assist in the response to the storm.

City-Parish offices will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. The Metropolitan Council's meeting scheduled for Wednesday was postponed until Wednesday, Sept. 18.