Multiple parishes order evacuations as Francine approaches

Officials are ordering mandatory and voluntary evacuations for residents along the Louisiana coast ahead of Tropical Storm Francine, which is forecast to bring heavy rain and storm surge to much of the state this week.

Francine is currently moving north-northeastward across the western Gulf with 65 mph-winds. It’s expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday as a Category 2 hurricane.

Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been issued in Cameron, Iberia, Lafourche, St. Martin and Terrebone parishes.

Here's what residents should know.

Cameron Parish

A mandatory evacuation order is in effect for all residents living in the parish, according to its Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness . The parish has assured residents there will be no roadblocks or road closures during the evacuation process.

Iberia Parish

Officials have announced voluntary evacuations for residents in Iberia Parish. Officials are urging residents with special needs and those living in low-lying and vulnerable areas to strongly consider evacuating.

“Those residents that wish to evacuate should begin that process immediately,” said Parish President M. Larry Richard. “Residents who choose to remain may find themselves without power and unable to leave the area until floodwaters recede and storm debris is removed.

Residents can monitor Iberia PINS (Parish Information Notification System), the Iberia Parish Government website and Facebook for further updates.

Lafourche Parish

Officials in Lafourche Parish issued mandatory evacuations for residents in a FEMA or state housing units, and those living south of the Leon Theriot Locks. There’s also a voluntary evacuation order for residents in the Lower Bayou Blue Community, Eagle Island Road, anyone in a mobile home or a low lying area, and anyone feeling vulnerable.

Residents can seek shelter at the Lockport Community Center, 5610 LA-1 in Lockport.

St. Martin Parish

Officials issued a voluntary evacuation order for residents of Lower St. Martin Parish (Stephensville/Belle River) effective immediately, citing the threat of storm surge, which is expected to be between 5 and 10 feet.

“During a voluntary evacuation, it is your choice to move from an area of danger to an area of safety. There is a chance that flood waters could render you unable to leave your home,” said Ginny Higgins, the public information officer for St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.



Terrebonne Parish

Officials in Terrebonne Parish issued a mandatory evacuation order for people who live in Zone 1. Residents must leave the area by 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Helpful resources

The Louisiana Department of Transportation created a map to help you find your evacuation zone and map out your evacuation route.

It also shared a map with all the evacuation routes in the state.

Louisiana Department of Transportation This map provided by the Louisiana Department of Transportation shows hurricane evacuation routes throughout the state.

To find information about shelters, Louisiana residents can call 211 or text LASHELTER to 898-211. New Orleans residents should call 311 or text DELTA to 888777.