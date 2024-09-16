-
More relief is coming for Louisiana taxpayers who were affected by Hurricane Francine.
The IRS is giving Louisiana taxpayers more time to file their tax returns and make payments as they recover from Francine.
Many Louisiana school districts and colleges plan resumed classes on Friday after closing for Hurricane Francine.
Two drainage pump systems, one in West End and another in New Orleans East had brief disruptions. The system suffered a major setback when six drainage pumps stopped working at three stations Wednesday night. The diesel generators used to power them went down temporarily until the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans changed the power source.
There have been no storm-related deaths attributed to Hurricane Francine, which hit Louisiana as a Category 2 storm Wednesday, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said at a media briefing Thursday.
The city opened four charging and cooling stations, where residents can cool off and charge their devices and/or access WiFi while the power is out.
Francine knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses after it tore through Louisiana as a hurricane on Wednesday.
