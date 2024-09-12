Louisiana schools assess damage from Francine; some will reopen Friday

Many Louisiana school districts and colleges plan to resume classes on Friday after closing for Hurricane Francine.

A number of schools announced reopening plans Thursday, hours after the storm passed.

Many schools plan to reopen on Friday, but some will remain closed.

Here's what we know.

New Orleans

NOLA Public Schools remain closed Friday while school officials assess facilities after the storm.

"Once the full extent of the building conditions is known, NOLA-PS, in collaboration with school leaders, will finalize and share reopening plans," the district said.

Jefferson Parish

The district said its operations team was busy assessing all schools to ensure campuses were safe for students and staff.

"As soon as we have more information about the return to school, we will share it with you immediately," the district said.

East Baton Rouge

All but two East Baton Rouge schools are set to reopen Friday.

Crews are still working to restore power to Glasgow Middle and Westdale Middle.

District officials are still monitoring the sites and should have an update on their reopening plans by 6 p.m. Thursday.

St. Bernard Parish

All public schools will reopen Friday.

The district said it evaluated all schools and facilities and determined they were operational and ready for students and staff to return.

Plaquemines Parish

The district announced all schools and offices will reopen Friday except for Belle Chasse Middle, which sustained damage during the storm. The school will hold classes virtually on Friday.

Lafourche Parish

All public schools will remain closed on Friday. The district is still assessing its facilities to make sure they're safe and free of debris.

St. John the Baptist Parish

Friday will be an asynchronous learning day, so students will work from home, but school staff is expected to report to work. The district expects to welcome students back to schools on Monday, Sept. 16.

Terrebonne Parish

Due to extensive damage and power outages, schools will remain closed Friday. The district said it would keep parents informed of their reopening plans.

St. Tammany Parish

All public schools are set to reopen on Friday. Staff and students with extenuating circumstances who can't attend school are being asked to contact their school principal or supervisor as soon as possible.

LSU

The university will resume all classes and activities on Friday.

Tulane University

The university started reopening buildings on Thursday, and will return to normal operations Friday.

University of New Orleans

The campus did not lose power during the storm, and plans to return to normal operations on Friday.

Loyola University New Orleans

The university is still assessing its facilities and cleaning up storm debris. It expects to make a decision about reopening plans sometime Thursday.

Southern University and A&M College

Campuses will return to normal operations on Friday.

University of Louisiana at Lafayette

The campus hasn't shared any updates about its reopening plans as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

Nicholls State University

The university is still waiting for power to be restored after the hurricane. The campus will remain closed through the weekend and reopen on Monday. All classes and activities scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday have been canceled.

Northshore Technical Community College

The college said all of its campuses will return to normal operations on Friday.

Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC)

The community college will return to normal operations on Friday.