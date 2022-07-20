Halle Parker reports on the environment for WWNO's Coastal Desk.

Before coming to New Orleans Public Radio, she covered Louisiana's environment for the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate and down the bayou for the Houma Courier. She also worked for the National Audubon Society. Some of her past reporting has centered on environmental justice issues and the state's coastal land loss crisis.

Halle is from a small town in Virginia, and loves playing soccer, painting with watercolors and starting the morning with a hot cup of tea.