Halle ParkerCoastal Desk Reporter
Halle Parker reports on the environment for WWNO's Coastal Desk.
Before coming to New Orleans Public Radio, she covered Louisiana's environment for the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate and down the bayou for the Houma Courier. She also worked for the National Audubon Society. Some of her past reporting has centered on environmental justice issues and the state's coastal land loss crisis.
Halle is from a small town in Virginia, and loves playing soccer, painting with watercolors and starting the morning with a hot cup of tea.
After nearly 40 years, a final decision on the state’s $2.2 billion bid to reconnect the Mississippi River to the sediment-starved marshes on Plaquemines Parish’s east bank is closer than ever.
Despite vocal opposition from the state and coastal advocates, an environmental analysis compiled by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers seemed to support the closure of a newly-formed channel diverting part of the Mississippi River through Plaquemines Parish’s east bank.
A Louisiana district court judge on Wednesday vacated state air permits granted to a Taiwan-based company looking to construct a $9.4 billion plastics complex in St. James Parish, further stalling a controversial project that has faced backlash from some residents and environmental advocates.
Louisiana’s coastal authority and advocates continue to fight the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over the future of a new cut along the Mississippi River on Plaquemines Parish’s east bank. The final decision on whether the channel will remain open looms, with the potential to come down in the next few months, and, as it stands, the odds aren’t in their favor.
President Biden signed an executive order in January 2021 representing the biggest federal commitment to environmental justice in the nation’s history. It’s intended to help communities like Lavigne’s achieve their clean energy goals and more, all while keeping the most vulnerable communities in mind.
A lawsuit looking to block the construction of a $479 million grain elevator on St. John the Baptist Parish’s west bank will move forward after a three-judge panel denied an appeal by the company behind the project.
An international body of human rights experts on Friday asked the federal government to provide more details on how it plans to address concerns over environmental pollution from the petrochemical buildout along the Mississippi River in Louisiana.
For the first time, Port Fourchon's staff has begun thinking about the maritime industry’s role in climate change, and they’re reimagining the port’s future as the world looks to transition away from fossil fuels.
The push to relocate New Orleans residents off the former site of a toxic landfill hit a snag on Wednesday, leading to a fiery meeting between residents, city council and a law firm hired by the city to mediate the process.
Market volatility has raised prices in the grocery store, at gas pumps — and on Louisiana’s ongoing effort to rebuild its lower third.