Fueling Knowledge, Part Two

Last time, we learned about the nearly century-old bond between the oil and gas industry and one university — LSU. In the second and final episode of our series, "Fueling Knowledge," we look at how much money is flowing into universities and what the industry may hope to get in return. This relationship comes with big benefits: student mentors, scholarships, research funding, and new buildings, among others. But is all that money truly free? No strings? Or could it be part of a corporate playbook to help keep the industry alive?

Haven't listened to Part One? Listen here, and find the article here.

This series was reported in partnership with the Louisiana Illuminator and Floodlight.

