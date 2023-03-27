A new podcast from WWNO/WRKF will dive deep into the environmental issues facing coastal communities on the Gulf Coast and beyond. Sea Change will bring you stories that illuminate, inspire, and sometimes enrage, but above all, remind us why we must work together to solve the issues facing our warming world. The podcast will help document our changing coasts with accountability journalism that’s too often missing from today’s media, while sharing captivating stories from the people dealing with the most significant and complex problems of our time.
Sea Change is distributed by PRX and is a part of the NPR Podcast Network.
Living on the coast means living on the front lines of a rapidly changing planet. And as climate change transforms our coasts, that will transform our world.

Every two weeks, we bring you stories that illuminate, inspire, and sometimes enrage, as we dive deep into the environmental issues facing coastal communities on the Gulf Coast and beyond. We have a lot to save, and we have a lot of solutions. It's time to talk about a Sea Change.

Based in New Orleans, Sea Change is a production of WWNO New Orleans Public Radio, WRKF Baton Rouge Public Radio, and PRX. Hosted by Carlyle Calhoun, Halle Parker, and Kezia Setyawan. Our theme song is by Jon Batiste.

Available March 28, wherever you get your podcasts.