Sea Change Live: Music & the Wetlands with Louis Michot and Special Guests

Last week, we hosted a Sea Change live event at the New Orleans Jazz Museum. We wanted to talk about the science behind the massive land loss crisis we are experiencing, what it means to live in a vanishing landscape, and importantly, what we can do about it. But this is New Orleans, so we also wanted to celebrate! Celebrate the culture and joy of living in this special place.

And while we can’t share food through the airwaves, we can share music. Join us for an incredible concert and conversation with musicians and scientists about the future of Louisiana’s coast.

This episode was hosted by Carlyle Calhoun and Eva Tesfaye. We’d like to thank the New Orleans Jazz Museum for hosting us for this great event and the Bywater Bakery for providing everyone with delicious food. And thank you to our amazing guests: Louis Michot, Tommy Michot, Cocoa Creppel, and Sam Bentley. Sea Change’s sound designer is Emily Jankowski, and our theme music is by Jon Batiste. Our executive producer is Carlyle Calhoun.

