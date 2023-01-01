Carlyle Calhoun is a photojournalist and multimedia producer based in New Orleans. Carlyle's work has been featured in publications including The New York Times, The Washington Post, Coastal Living and National Geographic Adventure.

Carlyle began her career working as a photographer for newspapers in Wyoming and North Carolina and later as a freelance photographer based in Croatia and Bosnia. In recent years she has focused on environmental issues, working on projects that aim to communicate stories that are both underreported and critical.

