Like much of coastal Louisiana, Isle de Jean Charles is rapidly disappearing into the Gulf because of coastal erosion and sea level rise. Scientists predict the island will be completely underwater by 2050.

Almost a decade ago, the federal government awarded the state of Louisiana $48 million dollar to resettle members of the Jean Charles Choctaw Nation from Isle de Jean Charles. This was the first project of its kind and initially, it was held up as a model for how to move communities at risk out of harm’s way.

But journalist Olga Loginova's deep reporting unveils a different story. Having read thousands of pages in public records, and after interviewing dozens of people involved in the project - from federal and state officials to tribal leaders, Island residents, and researchers - Olga investigates the question: What went so wrong?

The new series Leaving the Island explores this question, as well as a larger one Sea Change will continue to report on this season: What happens when to survive, you have to leave the only home you’ve ever known?

Click right here to listen to the next two episodes in the three-part series Leaving the Island, or find the series wherever you get your podcasts.

This episode was reported by Olga Loginova. Sea Change managing producer, Carlyle Calhoun, hosted the episode. Our theme music is by Jon Batiste and our sound designer is Emily Jankowski.

Sea Change is a WWNO and WRKF production. We are part of the NPR Podcast Network and distributed by PRX. And to help others find our podcast, hit subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

Sea Change is made possible with major support from the Gulf Research Program of the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. It’s also supported by the Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans. WWNO’s Coastal Desk is supported by the Walton Family Foundation, the Meraux Foundation, and the Greater New Orleans Foundation.

