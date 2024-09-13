After Francine, IRS offers relief to taxpayers in Louisiana

The IRS is giving Louisiana taxpayers more time to file their tax returns and make payments as they recover from Francine.

The storm hit Louisiana as a hurricane with 100 mph winds and heavy rains, causing widespread flooding and leaving hundreds of thousands without power before it was downgraded to a tropical storm.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) issued a declaration that allows the IRS to postpone certain tax-filing and tax payment deadlines for those in the disaster area.

Taxpayers will have until Feb. 3, 2025 to file various federal individual and business tax returns, and make tax payments.

The IRS relief is for those in areas designated by FEMA. Currently, individuals who reside or have a business anywhere in Louisiana can qualify for tax relief. A list of eligible localities is available on the disaster relief page on IRS.gov.

The Feb. 3 filing deadline applies to:



Individuals and businesses that had a valid extension to file their 2023 return. However, the IRS noted that payments on these returns were due last spring, and are therefore not eligible for this relief.

Quarterly estimated income tax payments normally due on Sept. 16 and Jan. 15, 2025.

Quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on Oct. 31 and Jan. 31, 2025.

On top of that, penalties for failing to make payroll and excise tax deposits on or after Sept. 10, and before Sept. 25, will be abated as long as the deposits are made by Sept. 25.

If you reside or have a business located outside the covered disaster area, but were affected by Francine, you can call the IRS disaster hotline at 866-562-5227 to request this tax relief.