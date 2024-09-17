© 2024 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Are you storm ready? View our 2024 hurricane season guide

Birders spot rare species blown into New Orleans by Hurricane Francine

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Aubri Juhasz
Published September 17, 2024 at 4:39 PM CDT
A frigate bird with a 7-foot wingspan soars overhead in the sky.
Diana Robinson
/
Flickr
This file photo shows a frigate bird with a 7-foot wingspan soar overhead in the sky.

When a storm blows in, it doesn't just impact people—it can also throw birds off course or drive them farther inland. Basically, birds can get turned around and end up where they shouldn’t be. That’s how we ended up with a flamingo last year here in New Orleans.

Hurricane Francine presented an opportunity to see rare birds in unexpected places.

As the storm’s track shifted, Peter Yaukey was watching closely, updating his own birding forecast.

"It’s all speculative. But we try to at least apply logic to it," Yaukey said.

The so-called dirty side of the storm was to the east, so Yaukey headed that way, stopping at City Park after the storm rolled through.

Aubri Juhasz caught up with Yaukey and other birders at City Park and New Orleans' lakefront. The park's golf course was flooded, which made it a great place to spot shore birds after the storm. There were birds everywhere—hundreds of egrets and ibis, and laughing gulls overhead. And at the lake, they saw one bird you can't typically see from land.

This story aired on Louisiana Considered Tuesday. You can listen to it by clicking on the player above.

Tags
Coastal Desk Hurricane Francinebirdsbirdingbird migrationbirds of louisianaLouisiana News
Aubri Juhasz
Aubri Juhasz covers education, focusing on New Orleans' charter schools, school funding and other statewide issues. She also helps edit the station’s news coverage.
See stories by Aubri Juhasz

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info