Louisiana attorney general warns of scams ahead of Taylor Swift concerts

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill cautioned people to be on the look out for scams related to Taylor Swift’s concerts in New Orleans on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Murrill is telling fans to be particularly wary of fake ticket sales and to rely on official sources when possible. All three Swift shows sold out the first day tickets were available in August 2023.

At least one local Swift ticket giveaway in New Orleans appears to have resulted in fraud already.

Ticket scams should be reported to the Federal Trade Commission, Better Business Bureau or local law enforcement, Murrill said.

The attorney general has also received reports that some hotels and businesses have canceled reservations or increased room prices for the Swift concert weekend. That practice could be illegal and should be reported to her office through a consumer dispute complaint.

“Taking advantage of Louisiana residents and tourists visiting our State is wrong, and State Consumer Protection law prohibits unfair and deceptive practices,” Murrill said in a press release.

The state consumer protection hotline is 1-800-351-4889.

For more details on how to spot ticket fraud, go here.