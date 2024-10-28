Gov. Jeff Landry calls special session on tax reform

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry has called the Legislature into a special session to make a deal on tax reform, according to a proclamation issued Saturday.

Lawmakers will convene on Nov. 6 and decide whether to lower the state’s individual and corporate income tax rates, and vote on nearly two dozen other measures, including funding for the state’s fortified roof program and items related to juvenile crime.

Most proposals require a two-thirds majority vote in both chambers of the legislature. Some require voter approval.

Landry’s proposal would significantly reduce taxes for most Louisiana households, according to a recent report from Public Affairs Research Council for Louisiana (PAR).

It includes measures like a 3% flat income tax rate, and expanding the sales tax to include more categories like digital commerce to offset the decrease in tax revenue.

According to Revenue Secretary Richard Nelson, lowering the income tax will help Louisiana attract more businesses.

“Really I think it makes the state more competitive to have a lower income tax. Obviously I’ve advocated in the past to get rid of it. I don’t think that’s in the cards immediately,” Nelson said.

This is the third session Landry has called since taking office in January. The session must end by Nov. 25 at 6 p.m.

